Mostly cloudy and chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. Gusty winds develop by midday-evening with gusts 30-40 mph in the Columbia Basin-Foothills and 20-35 mph in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A frontal system dropping south out of British Columbia will bring us a round of mountain snow, gusty winds and a few showers today-tonight. The snow will be ending in the Cascades by late Thursday morning and in the Blues by tomorrow afternoon/evening.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades until 11 AM Thursday and Blues until 5 PM Thursday
- Cascade Passes: 5-12"
- Blues: 4-10" (heaviest above 4,000 ft)
- Gusty Winds: 25-35 MPH
High pressure returns Thursday afternoon-Sunday with clearing skies and a warming trend. Highs will warm into the mid-upper 60s by Sunday. Another front will arrive late Sunday evening/night through Monday with gusty winds, increasing clouds and a chance for scattered showers. Maybe even a little snow mixing in above 1000 ft early Monday morning (no accumulation except for the mountains). Clearing skies by Monday afternoon and Tuesday.