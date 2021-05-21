Clouds and gusty winds moving in to the region tonight with a slight chance of stray showers. Winds 6-16 mph and gusts of 25 mph. Winds will calm overnight and low temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Saturday brings yet another chance of showers to the lower elevations along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Sunshine for Sunday and those pesky winds 5-15 mph and gusts 25-35 mph temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70’s. Warmer temperatures on the way next week at or near 80 degrees.
Windy Weekend Ahead
