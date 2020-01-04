Happy Saturday everyone!
A low pressure system dropping down from the north is dragging a cold front across the region. The main concern with this system is the winds and the mountain snow.
Winds will slowly calm down this evening but this morning/afternoon we can see gusts between 30-40 mph... Watch out for those tumbleweeds!
The front will also bring snow to the mountains and a slight chance for a few stray shower in the lowlands.
Another front arrives Saturday night with more mountain snow and a chance of stray rain showers. There is a slight chance we could see a little rain/snow mix Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but no accumulation in the lowlands. Weekend highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s.
If you are heading to the Cascades or Blues this weekend, you’ll want to check the pass reports. Several inches of snow already fell Friday night and we can expect more over the next couple of days. Just how much you ask? Here's a breakdown.
- Friday Night-Saturday: 4-12”
- Sunday: 6-12”
Blues… Tonight-Sunday
- Friday Night-Saturday: 1-3”
- Sunday: 5-9”
A few more stray showers expected at the start of next week. Winds will be breezy at times but weekday highs in the mid 40s-near 50s with lows in the 30s.