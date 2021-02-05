Hold on tight! AWind Advisoryis in effect until noon today with westerly winds at 20-35 mph and gusts 40-50 mph. Decreasing winds late this morning and afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph. Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A large ridge of high pressure in the eastern Pacific will keep a northwesterly flow over the region this weekend. Several disturbances will drop south from British Columbia with mountain snow showers and gusty winds east of the Cascades. We will likely need another Wind Advisory for tomorrow with gusts 35-45 mph. Cooler Canadian air begins to spill south on Monday with highs dropping into the 40s and lows in the 20s.
Get ready for a little cold snap next Wednesday-Friday as temperatures drop into the low 30s with overnight lows in the teens! Thankfully the Arctic air will stay east of the Rockies where the Midwest will slide into a deep freeze!