Happy Saturday!
Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and windy today. Morning temperatures today in the upper 40's warming to mid 60's this afternoon.
Expect wind gusts 30-40 mph for most areas and possible as strong as 50 mph in the Kittittas Valley. As a wind advisory is in effect for parts of the region. Local blowing dust will be possible in the Columbia Basin and along the I-90 corridor.
A front moving through the region this afternoon may produce a stray sprinkle or two. The best chance for any rain will be later today in the higher elevations of the Blues and Cascades.
Winds decrease overnight and become light by Sunday morning. Patchy frost is possible for some early Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday just slightly warmer as winds die down. Highs in the mid 60's.
A cool and dry northwesterly flow will provide us with partly to mostly sunny skies through the middle of next with highs in the upper 60's to near 70's and lows in the mid-upper 30's.