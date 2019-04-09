Good Morning!
Decreasing showers this morning and maybe a little sunshine with a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm this afternoon mainly east of Hwy-395. Increasing winds by midday through tonight with gusts 20-30 mph.
Our unsettled and wet weather pattern will continue through early next week. This combine with low mountain snow melt will create flooding issues for rivers, streams and creeks flowing out of the Blues and Cascades.
Flood Warning until Thursday
- Walla Walla River
- Umatilla River
- Creeks and Streams from the Blues
- Minor (localized Moderate) Flooding
On a side note snow showers will fall today in the central/southern WA Cascades above 3,000 ft. White Pass and Paradise could receive 4-8" of snow!
A transitory ridge should provide us with dry weather tomorrow, but it will be short lived. Rain returns Thursday with a chance for a few afternoon t-storms, highs in the upper 50s. Some leftover showers Friday morning, then drying out Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Another system arrives for the second half of Saturday. Windy with leftover showers Sunday and more rain next Monday.
Monty