Good Morning,
Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain…!!! The forecast continues to be very challenging today! A strong low sitting off the west coast is spinning a warm front across the region. The challenge is how much and how thick the cold air will be as warm moist air overruns the region. Right now cold air damming in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Simcoe Highlands and East Slopes will give them the best chance for accumulating snow/sleet. Another concern tomorrow will be the chance for areas of freezing rain developing later this evening/night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issues for these areas (see below for timing and accumulation forecast). Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton will likely see a rain/snow mix with some light accumulation before changing to rain by midday. Expect winter driving conditions especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Timing and Accumulation…
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys…
- Light Snow begins 7-9 AM
- Ends Overnight (possible early AM mix/rain)
- Snow: 1-4"
- Ice: .10" or less
Tri-Cities
-Wintry Mix (snow, freezing rain, rain) begins 8-10 AM
- Changing to cold rain by midday
- End Overnight (Stray AM rain shower)
- Snow: 1" or less
- Ice: Spotty Light Freezing Rain Early
Pendleton-Walla Walla
- Mix, Rain (mainly rain) begins 8-10 AM
- Ends Overnight
- Snow: No Accumulation
- Mainly Rain
East Slopes
- Snow begins 6-9 AM
- Ends Wednesday Morning
- Snow: 3-7"
- Pockets of Freezing Rain
Passes
- Snow begins 7-9 AM
- Ends Wednesday Morning
- Snow: 5-10"
Blues OR/WA
- Snow begins 8-10
- Ends Overnight
- Snow: 2-4"
The warm front lifts north of the region late Tuesday, then followed by a cold front Wednesday. This front will give us a few showers , possibly mix with a few flakes Wednesday morning - No accumulation. Another system will give us a chance for a stray shower Thursday, warmer with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
Dry weather as high pressure builds into the region Friday through Sunday. Patchy low clouds and fog develop early next week, highs near 40.
Monty