BRRRRRRRR!!!
Today... Lingering early morning snow showers in the foothills and Blues with light accumulation (Mountains: 1-2"). Clearing skies elsewhere, gusty northerly winds at 20-35 mph and very cold with afternoon wind chills in the teens. Morning temperatures in the teens, mid-upper 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 20s-low 30s.
Tonight-Friday... High pressure plus clear skies will favor strong radiational cooling will allow temperature to drop into the single digits and low teens by Wednesday morning. Breezy winds will continue overnight producing brutally cold wind chills by early Wednesday morning... 5 to -8!. Daytime highs will remain in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens through Thursday. A weak disturbance will drop down the front side of the ridge Thursday with a slight chance for a little light snow any accumulation should remain below 1/2". Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows near 20.
Weekend... Warmer weather continues this weekend with increasing cloud and a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. Highs in the low-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30.
Early Next Week... A stronger Pacific front arrives late Monday-Tuesday with mountain snow and lower elevation rain. The flow ahead of this system is southerly so daytime highs should climb into the low-mid 50s by Tuesday.