Another freezing night with temperatures dropping to 25-32 degrees for most of the region. Winter Storm watch has been issued for the Cascades & Blue Mountains from Friday morning through late Saturday afternoon. 2-6" of snow accumulating in the lower elevations and 6-12" for 4000 and higher elevations! Be prepared for winter driving conditions on I-90, North Hwy 395, I-84. Tri-Cities & Yakima will both get moisture in the form of rain and a slight chance of rain/mix snow Saturday morning. Be safe!
