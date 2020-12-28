Occasional flurries tonight for both Tri-Cities & Yakima after 10 pm for Tri-Cities and after 4 am for Yakima also mixed with freezing drizzle....slick roads for area roads and dense patchy fog. Tonight’s lows in the 20’s. Flurries & freezing drizzle to start out Tuesday morning then foggy & cloudy for the rest of the day high temps in the low 30’s.
WINTER STORM WATCH
HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT OVER THE CASCADES... .The next Pacific storm system is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow to the Cascades of northern Oregon and southern Washington beginning Tuesday night, and lasting into Wednesday night.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches for the Cascade passes and up to 2 feet above 4500 feet.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties. Locations include the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult with compact snow and ice on roadways. Travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions.