Winter Storm Tonight... A strong occluded frontal system is sitting off the coast now with a warm front extending into central and southern Oregon this morning. As this front slowly lifts north, we will see a lot of moisture overrunning the cold air with snow developing after 12 PM. We may see this start as a wintry mix for areas along and south of the WA/OR border before transitioning to all snow. Warm air will also begin to overrun the cold air later tonight leading to the snow transitioning to freezing rain overnight/early Thursday morning. This will likely happen from the Yakima Valley into the foothills and for areas south into OR. Snowfall for this area will be greatly impacted by freezing rain and sleet. The more freezing rain/sleet means less snow, but the roads will still be bad if not worse Thursday morning. Models are also hinting at the potential for heavy snow in the Kittitas Valley. Let's walk you through the Timing...
Timing...
- Increasing snow this evening
- Pockets of wintry mix south of Hermiston
- Snow to Freezing rain after 3 AM Thursday From Yakima Valley into the Foothills and south
- Heavy snow is possible overnight in the Kittitas Valley, possible changing to freezing rain after 6 AM
- Freezing rain ending... Tri-Cities and Foothills: after 7 AM Thursday; Yakima: 9 AM and Kittitas Valley: 11 AM
- Expect school closures and delays Thursday
- Miserable Thursday morning commute
- Warmer Thursday afternoon-Friday with RAIN at times.
Winter Storm Warning... Today 1 PM - Thursday Noon
- Cascade Passes: 10-24"
- East Slopes: 10-24"
- Simcoe Highlands: 6-12"
- Kittitas Valley... Snow: 6-14; Ice: .10" or less
- Yakima Valley... Snow: 4-10" (locally more - Upper Valley); Ice .20" or less
- Blues: 10-20"
- Spokane-Pullman (8pm today-4pm Thursday)... Snow: 5-10" (locally more east Hwy 195); Ice: Glaze
Winter Weather Advisory... Today 1 PM - Thursday Noon
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)... Snow: 2-5" (heaviest north); Ice: .20" or less
- Foothills... Snow: 1-3"; Ice: .20"
Highs Thursday afternoon in the mid 30s and overnight lows holding steading or rising slowly.
Temperatures and snow levels will climb Friday as we find ourselves in the warm sector with the cold front still offshore and the warm front to the north. A moist southwesterly will provide us rain at times for elevations below 5,000 ft. We will need to keep an eye on flood concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the mountain with the rain and snowmelt on Friday. Also, urban and street is possible as storm drains get clogged. Highs warm into the mid 40s under gusty southerly winds. The cold front moves through late Friday bringing an end to the rain.
High pressure begins to build into the region this weekend with cooler temperatures and patchy morning fog. Highs near 40 Saturday and in the low 30s by Sunday through early next week.