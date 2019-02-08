A snow band is SLOWLY moving through the area this morning and may produce 1/2 - 2" (locally 3"). Just enough to create slick roads this morning. Most of the day will be cloudy and cold before a Winter Storm moves into the region later this evening/night. Morning temperatures in the mid teens-near 20, low 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 20s.
We have the "Classic" Winter Storm setup happening this tonight-weekend… An upper level low developing of the coast of British Columbia will move south hugging the coast line then stall near the mouth of the Columbia river on Saturday. Sunday we will see the low move inland into Southern Oregon. While this is all happen an arctic front pushes south from British Columbia reinforcing our cold air and producing gusty winds. Warmer moist air rotating around the low pressure will overrun the cold air making an impressive "Snow Machine"!
Note... This colder air is also increasing our snow ratio to 15-20:1 (normal 10:1 meaning .10" of liquid precip would equal 1" of snow). At this higher ratio we will likely between 1.5 to 2" of snow for the same amount of liquid. Resulting in more snow.
Winter Storm Warning… Everyone! Today PM-Sunday
Timing
- Snow will start in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 1-3 PM; Tri-Cities-Foothills between 4-6 PM and increase after 8 PM.
Snow Totals
- East Slopes/Passes: 8-15"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 7-12" (locally 15")
- Tri-Cities/Columbia Basin: 4-8" (locally 10")
- Foothills: 3-7"
- Blues: 6-12"
In addition to heavy snow here's what we can expect...
- Gusty Winds 40 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Blizzard Conditions at Times
- Dangerous Driving Conditions
Be Prepared
- Emergency Kit in Car (Food/Water, Clothes/Blankets, Flashlight, Waterproof Matches, First Aid Kit, Shovel, Kitty Litter and Jumper Cables)
- Be Careful While Shoveling (Go Slow, Shovel several times vs. once at the end)
Our active winter weather pattern continues next week! A quick moving system Sunday night-Monday morning could bring us a quick 1-3". A stronger system is still being advertised by the models for Tuesday, but at this point it's to difficult to produce any accurate snow numbers. After some morning snow showers, Wednesday looks dry and cold with highs near 20 and lows in the single digits and low teens. The next snow maker looks to arrive Thursday night-Friday. Mother Nature seems to be squeezing three months of weather into a two week window!
Tri-Cities
Friday… Cloudy with Light AM Snow, Increasing PM Snow… 26/22
Saturday… Snow… 25/15
Sunday… Decreasing Snow Shower… 20/11
Monday… Cloudy, Chance Snow… 19/10
Tuesday… Snow… 20/12
Wednesday… AM Snow, Partly Cloudy… 22/12
Yakima
Friday… Cloudy with Light AM Snow, Increasing PM Snow… 26/18
Saturday… Snow… 21/10
Sunday… AM Snow Shower… 20/5
Monday… Cloudy, Chance Snow… 18/6
Tuesday… Snow… 21/8
Wednesday… AM Snow, Partly Cloudy… 22/8
Monty