Increasing clouds tonight as the next weather system moves in from the coast overnight lows in the low to mid 30's tonight. Tomorrow the winds return with gusts 25-35 mph cloudy skies and afternoon/evening scattered showers high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's for Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Winter is not quite over in the mountains be prepared for slick roads and more snow!
* A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades above 2500 feet from 2 AM Wednesday through 2 AM Thursday 5-11" of snow accumulation possible and winter driving conditions for the mountain passes.
* A Winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Mountains above 4000 feet from 11 AM Wednesday through 5 PM Thursday with 6-10" of snow accumulation possible with winter driving conditions in place.