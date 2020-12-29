Chance of snow tonight for both Tri-Cities & Yakima changing to rain & freezing rain mid-morning overnight lows tonight in the low 30’s. Less than .05 inches of ice accumulation however roads will be slick and calls for extra precautions for drivers throughout the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. Wednesday's day time highs in the Upper 30’s for Yakima and low 40’s for Tri-Cities. Rain and freezing rain possible for Tri-Cities Wednesday PM and Rain snow mix for Yakima.
Winter Weather Is Here!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.