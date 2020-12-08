Mostly cloudy today with patchy morning fog. A weak front will bring us a chance for a little rain with pockets of light freezing rain overnight-early Wednesday morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Clearing skies by mid to late morning tomorrow and warmer with highs near 50. High pressure returns with areas of morning fog and low clouds Thursday-Friday. Daytime highs drop into the 30s by the end of week.
An active weather pattern develops this weekend with a series of weather systems moving through the Pacific Northwest. The timing and strength of these storms are still in question, but we can expect some heavy snow for the mountains and wintry mix in the lower elevation. Right now, it looks like we will see morning snow on Saturday, transitioning to rain or a rain/snow mix by midday as a warm front moves through the region. This will be followed by a cold front Saturday night-Sunday morning with a wintry mix of snow, rain/snow, and possibly some freezing rain Sunday morning. It is too early to start forecast any accumulation amounts, but it is something we will need to keep a close eye on... Stay tuned!