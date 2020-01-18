Happy Saturday!
The next frontal system will increase the snow in the Cascades this morning and spread it to the east slopes. Look for the snow to start in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys his morning and slowly spread east late morning.
A layer of warm air aloft will move into the Columbia Basin and foothills and produce a wintry mix of snow, light freezing rain and rain from the Tri-Cities to Walla Walla and Pendleton. Thus, resulting in less snow accumulation.
Winds will be breezy today from 10-25 mph and they could be stronger along the foothills. Highs today in the low-mid 30s and lows in the 20s.
Travel could be difficult at times today, especially in Central Washington and over the Cascade passes. Snoqualmie and Stevens could see more closures, so be prepared. Better yet wait until Sunday to hit the slopes or drive, it looks to be much drier.
Snow forecast for today:
Winter Storm Watch – Cascades… Friday night- Saturday Afternoon
- Snoqualmie Pass: 6 to 18”
- White and Stevens: 1 to 2 ft.
- Gusty Winds
Winter Weather Advisory – East Slopes… Friday night-3 PM Saturday
- 4 to 12”
- Gusts 20-40 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
Kittitas Valley… Friday night -Saturday Afternoon
- 2 to 4”
Yakima Valley… Friday night -Saturday Afternoon
- 1 to 4”
Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)… Early Saturday AM-PM
- 1” to 2''
- Spotty Freezing Rain
- Local Rain
Foothills – Early Saturday AM-Afternoon
- 1” or Less
- Spotty Freezing Rain
- Rain
Blues… Friday night-Saturday Afternoon
- 3-6”
Temperatures start warming up after Saturday, and look to stay in the upper-30s/low-40s through next week. That means the mountains will keep getting a bit more snow, but the lower elevations will likely see a mix of rain and snow at times.