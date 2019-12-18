Are you ready for Winter!?!
The Winter Storm has slowed down a bit with the heaviest precipitation arriving early Thursday morning-night with several rounds of moisture impacting the Pacific Northwest. The precipitation will start of as a snow or snow/freezing rain mix tonight in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and heavy snow in the Cascades/East Slopes. While the Columbia Basin-Foothills will see a rain/snow mix with pockets of freezing rain in the morning. Warm air aloft will work it way to the surface transitioning most of the precipitation to just rain during the morning for the Columbia Basin and Foothills. However, the cold air will be more stubborn in the Upper Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley and East Slopes, their transition to rain may not occur until Thursday afternoon or evening. Note... Any timing changes to the transition of wintry precipitation to liquid will have an impact on accumulation forecasts. The wintry weather will likely create travel issues tomorrow morning, especially from Ellensburg to Snoqualmie Pass (I-90) and Yakima to White Pass (Hwy-12). Here are the winter highlights...
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades (including passes)… 6 PM tonight-6 AM Friday
Snow: 10" to 3 ft
Travel: Very Difficult/Impossible
Check Pass Reports
Carry Emergency Kit: Chain, Flashlight, Food/Water, Blankets, Warm Clothes/Boots
Winter Storm Warning - East Slopes (including Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock)… 6 PM tonight-6 AM Friday
- Snow: 7-18" (Locally 24")
- Travel: Very Difficult
- Carry Emergency Kit
Winter Storm Watch - Kittitas Valley... Late Tonight-Thursday Night
- Snow: 2-6"
- Ice: 0.1" or les
- Travel: Difficult
- Possible School Delays
Wintry Mix - Yakima Valley... Tonight-Thursday
- Snow: 1" or less
- Upper Valley: 1-3"
- Ice: Glaze (.01-.02")
- Travel: Challenging in Morning
- Possible School Delays
Wintry Mix - Columbia Basin-Foothills... Tonight-Thursday Morning
- Wintry Mix Early then changing to rain
- Ice: Trace
- Travel: Icy Spots early morning commute
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... 10 PM Tonight-10 PM Thursday Night
- Snow: 3-8"
- Travel: Difficult
- Carry Emergency Kit
Snow levels climb Thursday night-Friday morning to 5,000-5,550 ft. transitioning the snow to heavy mountain rain. This will likely lead to flooding on many rivers in western Washington Friday-Saturday. Several more disturbance will keep a chance for rain showers in the forecast through the weekend. Temperature will jump from the 30s to the 40s-50s Friday and Saturday. A bit cooler Sunday behind the last system with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. High pressure returns early next week with dry weather going into the Christmas Holiday. Highs in the 30s-40s and lows in the 20s-30s.