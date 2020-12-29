Cold and gray today with patchy morning fog. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
The blocking pattern begins to break down overnight as a warm front pushes into the region. This system will likely bring a wintry mix to the lower elevations south of I-90 before changing over to rain Wednesday morning. There could also be pockets of freezing rain during the transition from snow to rain. Any ice accumulation will be light (.05' or less) and brief. Any snow accumulation early Wednesday should be light in the viewing area with the exception of the Kittitas Valley where 1-2" will be possible.
Snow will make travel difficult in the mountains, northern WA, Palouse region and the Blues. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas Tonight-early Thursday morning. See the map below for my snow forecast...
Brief ridging returns Thursday-Friday morning with dry weather and a little warmer with highs in the upper 30-mid 40s. The active weather pattern continues Friday night into early next week. The next system arrives Friday night-Saturday morning and another front Saturday night-Sunday Morning. These systems will produce more mountain snow and low elevation rain/snow mix or rain. Windy and warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s.