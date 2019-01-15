Good Morning,
Cloudy and chilly today with a slight chance for spotty drizzle or a few flurries (no accumulation). Morning temperatures in the 20s-near 30, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
A low off the northern coast of CA will continue to drift north and will push a warm front across the region Wednesday night-Thursday. Models continue to show enough cold air at the surface to support a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. It's not as clear cut for the Columbia Basin and foothills, for that reason, I'm forecasting a rain and freezing rain mix. Bottom line the early morning commute Thursday could be miserable and I would not be surprised to see school delays too. Temperatures should warm above freezing by late morning/midday so any wintry mix will change over to just rain. Highs in the upper 30s-near 40s
Our unsettled and wet pattern will likely last through the weekend with vary chances of rain Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. A return to dry weather next Monday, highs in the low-mid 40s
Side Note… Have you heard about the Super Blood Wolf Moon this Sunday... Sounds scary, but it's not! So, what is it...? Super (Moon): a full moon occurring when the distance between the Earth and Moon is as short as possible; Blood (Moon): a lunar eclipse; Wolf (Moon): the first full moon of January. A Super Blood Wolf Moon is when they happen all at once, which by the way is a pretty rare phenomena! Unfortunately I think we may have clouds around during most of the eclipse. But, I'm keeping my fingers crossed.
Monty