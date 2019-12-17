Wintry Mix

Gray and cold today with areas of dense freezing fog until midday, especially in the foothills (including Walla Walla and Pendleton). We could also see some flurries being squeezed out of the low clouds and fog. Morning temperatures in the 20s-near 30, upper 20s-low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
A series of frontal systems will begin to impact the Pacific Northwest starting tomorrow evening through the end of the week. The first system will arrive tomorrow with snow in the Cascades. This moisture will spill over the east slopes and into the Yakima Valley as snow or a wintery mix (snow, freezing rain and rain) with cold air trapped near the surface. By evening/night the precipitation will spread east as warmer air aloft works into the Columbia Basin and foothills. The precipitation here should start off as a little rain/snow mix before transitioning to all rain as the warmer air works its way to the surface. The cold air will be more stubborn in the Upper Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley and East Slopes, their transition to rain may not occur until Thursday morning (Yakima) or Thursday afternoon (Kittitas). This will likely create traveling issues tomorrow morning especially from Ellensburg to Snoqualmie Pass (I-90) and Yakima to White Pass (Hwy-12).
Wintery Mix - Wednesday Evening-Midday Thursday...
- Yakima Valley: Snow: Inch or less; light freezing Rain
- Kittitas Valley: Snow: 1-3", Heavier amounts west of Ellensburg; light freezing rain
- East Slopes: Snow: 3-8" (Locally 12-18"); Pockets of Freezing Rain
- Blues: Snow: 3-8"
- Columbia Basin to Foothills: Rain/Snow Mix to Rain - No Accumulation
Snow levels will climb Thursday night-Friday morning to 5,000-5,550 ft., combined with heavy mountain rain, significant flooding could be an issue in western Washington. Several more disturbance will keep a chance for rain showers in the forecast through the weekend. Temperature will jump from the 30s to the 40s-50s Friday and Saturday. A bit cooler Sunday behind the last system with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. High pressure returns early next week with dry weather going into the Christmas Holiday.