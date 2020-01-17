Patchy freezing fog this morning with icy roads. Increasing clouds today with a few flurries today and an increasing chance for light snow developing overnight. Morning temperatures in the single digits and teens, mid-upper 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 30s.
The next frontal system will increase the snow in the Cascades today and spread it to the east slopes later this afternoon/evening. Look for the snow to start in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight and slowly spread east Saturday morning. The challenging part of the forecast is a layer of warm air aloft that will likely move into the Columbia Basin and foothills. This should produce a wintry mix of snow, light freezing rain and rain from the Tri-Cities to Walla Walla and Pendleton. Thus, resulting in less snow accumulation. Winds will be breezy tomorrow 10-25 mph and they could be stronger along the foothills. Highs Saturday in the low-mid 30s and lows in the 20s. Here’s my snow forecast…
Winter Storm Watch – Cascades… This Evening-Saturday Afternoon
- Snoqualmie Pass: 6 to 18”
- White and Stevens: 1 to 2 ft.
- Gusty Winds
Winter Weather Advisory – East Slopes… This Evening-3 PM Saturday
- 4 to 12”
- Gusts 20-40 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
Kittitas Valley… Tonight-Saturday Afternoon
- 2 to 4”
Yakima Valley… Tonight-Saturday Afternoon
- 1 to 3”
Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)… Early Saturday AM-PM
- 1” or Less
- Spotty Freezing Rain
- Rain?
Foothills – Early Saturday AM-Afternoon
- ½” or Less
- Spotty Freezing Rain
- Rain
Blues… Tonight-Saturday Afternoon
- 3-6”
Drier and a bit warmer Sunday afternoon and Monday with highs in the mid 30s-near 40. Another front arrives next Tuesday with rain and maybe a little rain/snow for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Next Wednesday looks mainly dry with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Scattered showers Thursday as a disturbance moves into the Pacific Northwest.