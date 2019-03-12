Good Morning,
Yuck! Another round of wintry weather this morning - Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain. Numerous Winter Weather Advisories until late morning-early afternoon. This mess should be ending by midday for most of us. Windy and warmer this afternoon, highs in the low 40s. So the good is anything that accumulates this morning will melt during the afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory - Columbia Basin and Foothills until 1 PM
- Snow: 1" or less for most south of Tri-Cities and 1-2" north
- Ice: .10 to .20"
- Slick/Icy Roads
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascade Passes until Noon
- Snow: 5 to 8"
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues until 6 PM
- Snow: 4 to 8"
High pressure builds into the region Wednesday and will provide us with quiet weather through early next week. Highs climbing into the 50s by next Monday! Just remember Spring is only 8 days away!
Monty