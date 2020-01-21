Wintry mix this morning with locally dense freezing fog... Yuck! Give yourself extra time for the morning commute and watch out for icy spots on the roads. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A very active weather pattern is setting up across the Pacific Northwest this week. Today a cold front is producing a wintry mix in the lowlands and snow in the mountains with snow levels around 2,000 ft. The Cascade passes will see between 4-12” of snow and only 2-4” in the Blues. This will be followed by a warm front Wednesday with rain showers and snow levels raising to 5-6,000 ft. by tomorrow night. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s-near 40.
The warming trend continues into Friday with weather systems and rain chances every 24-36 hours. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A little cooler this weekend with a chance for rain showers through next Monday.