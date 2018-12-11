Locally dense freezing fog this morning with a little rain/snow mix early (Ellensburg could see a quick inch early)… Watch out for icy roads. Any wintry mix will change over to rain by mid-late morning as temperatures climb above freezing. Morning temperatures near 30, upper 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s-near 50.
A strong Pacific front will bring heavy snow to the mountains today-tomorrow morning. Snow levels will briefly jump above Snoqualmie Pass this afternoon ahead of the cold front then fall this evening.
Winter Storm Warning… Cascades until 4 AM Wednesday
- 1 to 2 ft.
- Locally 3 ft
- Expect Delays
Winter Weather Advisory… East Slopes until 4 AM Wednesday
- 5 to 7 Inches
- Cle Elum, Easton and Cliffdell
Winter Weather Advisory… Blues until 10 AM Wednesday
- 5 to 12 Inches
- Carry Chains
In the lowlands mainly rain at times through early tonight. Winds will increase late afternoon/evening with gusts 15-20 mph and then become windy tonight with gusts 30-45 mph. Dry weather returns Wednesday and just a very slight chance for a stray shower Thursday, highs mid 40s to near 50.
The next weather system arrive Friday afternoon with rain, breezy condition and another round of mountain snow. Saturday looks to be the best day to do some Christmas shopping with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Our active pattern continues Saturday night-Sunday morning with a little rain/snow mix then changing to rain showers during the day and more mountain snow (skiers and boarders have got to be loving this forecast). Dry Monday with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Cold rain pushes in overnight with lows in the mid-upper 30s.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist