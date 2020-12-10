Areas of morning low clouds and locally dense fog or freezing fog this morning. Otherwise increasing clouds this morning and dry this afternoon. A weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for a stray raindrop or snow flake after 7 pm tonight-Friday morning. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
A weak disturbance moving through the area tonight-Friday will give areas in northern Franklin County to Spokane a chance for snow accumulation of 1-3". The Cascades and Blues will likely receive 2-6". This will be followed quickly by another system Friday night-Saturday morning with a slight chance for a little wintry mix, but no accumulation is expected at this time. Most of Saturday should be dry under a northwesterly flow with highs in the upper 30s.
A stronger system will arrive overnight Saturday-Sunday with heavy mountain snow and a wintry mix in the lower elevation. Right now, it appears the precipitation will start off as snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and then transition to a rain/snow mix mid-late Sunday morning and possible cold rain by midday. It gets a little trickier the Columbia Basin and Foothills where we could see light snow, rain/snow mix or a little freezing rain (probably all three) and then transitioning to cold rain Sunday. How much...? That is still extremely challenging, but here's my best guess and remember these numbers will likely need adjusting as we get closer.
Snow Accumulation Forecast... Saturday Night-Sunday
- Cascades: 10-18"
- East Slopes: 3-6"
- Kittitas and Yakima Valleys: 1-2"
- Tri-Cities and Foothills: Less than 1" (Ice: Trace)
A little break on Monday with highs in the 40s. Breezy on Tuesday with the next system arriving late evening/night with a little rain or rain/snow mix through Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 40-near 50.