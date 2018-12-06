Good Morning!
Brrrrr… A frosty start to our Thursday morning with some patchy freezing fog. Partly to mostly cloudy and if we're lucky a little sunshine at times today. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Hitting the repeat button for Friday with highs in the low 30s.
A weakening front may bring us a few flurries Saturday morning with no accumulation. A stronger front arrives Sunday and this is when the forecast becomes challenging... Warmer and moist air will over run the cold air trapped at the surface in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valeys Sunday. This is the perfect scenerio for freezing rain. The big question is how much moisture will we have to work with. It is to far out to forecast specific ice accumulation for Sunday morning. It does appear that best chance for freezing rain will be along the east slopes, but all areas do have at least a slight chance. Any freezing rain that does develop could transition to a rain/snow mix the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Another front arrives Monday morning with a little rain/snow mix before changing over to some cold rain, highs in the mid-upper 30s. Tuesday looks to be dry with highs in the upper 30s. Another weather system arrives Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with a little rain/snow mix. Warmer and drying out Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist