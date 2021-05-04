SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront is partnering with the Hispanic Business (HBPA) and Professional Association of Spokane to put on a Mexican Cultural exhibit at the Riverfront Spring Market for Cinco de Mayo.
Located on the second floor of the Pavilion, the exhibit will showcase the history, facts and myths associated with Cinco de Mayo.
According to the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, there will be an art gallery, folk art, and cultural items including traditional clothing on display.
HBPA also wishes to acknowledge that the date is shared with
SPOKANE – Riverfront is partnering with the Hispanic Business and Professional Association of Spokane to host a Mexican cultural exhibit at the Riverfront Spring Market on Cinco de Mayo.
The exhibit will be held on the second floor of the Pavilion from 3 – 7 P.M.
The cultural exhibit will share the history, facts, and myths of Cinco de Mayo, and include an art gallery, folk art, and cultural items including traditional clothing on display.
Additionally, HBPA wishes to acknowledge that this date is shared with our sisters of murdered and missing indigenous women (MMIW), and the display will include education about MMIW. At 7 P.M. the Pavilion will be lit red in honor of MMIW, coordinated by the MAC Movement.
The Spring Farmers Market runs from 3 – 7 P.M. every Wednesday through May 12.