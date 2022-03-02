Women's self-defense course now in session in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Movement Athletics, a new gym in Pasco, is offering women's self defense classes once again.
The classes will be Friday March 4th, March 11th, March 18th, and March 25th from 5-6:30pm. The course has a 16 person limit, and also includes a digital education material and a Level 1 Certificate of Completion.
For more information, you can email info@movement-athletics.com or call 509-592-7107.
Movement Athletics is located at 218 W Lewis Street, Pasco 99301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.