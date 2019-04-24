Mostly sunny and pleasant today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure will provide us with another nice day. A strong westerly flow is channeling the winds through the I-90 corridor/Snoqualmie Pass resulting in gusty (NW 25-35 mph) winds throughout the Kittitas Valley today. Partly sunny and a little warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
A "dry" cold front will swing through Friday with some clouds and breezy conditions. Showers will be confined to the mountains with highs in the low-mid 70s. Cooler and breezy for the weekend with highs falling into the 60s. Mostly sunny early next week, highs in the mid-upper 60s.