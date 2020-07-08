Sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Another fast moving front will arrive tomorrow evening/night with breezy winds, and a slight chance for a few showers or a stray thunderstorm. The best chance for t-storms will be over northeast OR and southeast WA between 5 pm-midnight. Any t-storms that do develop will likely be elevated resulting in very little rain reaching the ground. This could lead to new lightning started wildfires.
Ridging returns Friday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s by Saturday. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Sunday as a cold front pushes across the region. An upper level westerly flow will keep shower chances mainly in the Cascades with much of eastern WA/OR being rain shadowed. High pressure builds into the region early next with sunshine and warmer temperatures, highs in the 80s-near 90.