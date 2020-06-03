Mostly sunny with high clouds at times today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Our beautiful weather will continue through Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Changes arrive Friday afternoon and evening as low pressure drops south form the Gulf of Alaska. This system will bring scattered showers, breezy winds and a light chance for stray thunderstorm. Highs fall to the mid 70s-near 80.
The low moves inland Saturday with scattered showers and cooler temps. Highs drop into the low 70s. Gusty winds develop Sunday as the low pushes east and wrap around moisture will keep a few showers in the forecast mainly east of Hwy 395. Highs in the 60s.
Partly sunny, breezy next Monday with below average temperatures continuing, highs in the 60s-near 70. Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday, highs in the mid 70s.