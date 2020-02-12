Mostly sunny and nice today with light winds.  Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
 
A cold front will push through the Pacific Northwest Thursday afternoon/evening with a chance for scattered lowland rain showers and mountain snow (2-8"). Highs cool to near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.  Slight chance for a leftover shower early Friday morning in the foothills, then clearing skies and breezy winds, highs in the low-mid 50s.  
 
A stronger front arrives late Saturday-Sunday with rain showers in the lowlands and heavy snow in the Cascades and Blues.  Right now the mountains could see 1-2 ft. of snow this weekend making traveling over the passes very difficult.  Highs drop into the 40s and lows in the 30s.  A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday morning, otherwise mainly dry and windy with gusts 30-45 mph, highs in the low 50s.
 
Ridging returns next Monday through Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

Tags

Recommended for you