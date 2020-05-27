Sunny and warmer today.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

High pressure and a developing thermal building north, from the desert southwest will push our temperatures into the mid 90s by Friday.  That's a good 15-20 degrees above average!  However, it does not appear hot enough to break any records for Friday.  A very similar pattern in 1983, with a stronger ridge, sent temperatures into the low 100s.  Yakima and the Tri-Cities both set record highs at 103!

By late Friday evening/night a southerly flow will develop across the region, increasing our mid level moisture and instability.  A weak disturbance in this flow could produce a few stray showers.  Saturday still looks hot with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and it will feel a bit muggy.  A much stronger upper level system arrives Saturday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms.  Any storms that develop Saturday could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning.

Much cooler and dry Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.  Sunny and a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Tags

Recommended for you