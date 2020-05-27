High pressure and a developing thermal building north, from the desert southwest will push our temperatures into the mid 90s by Friday. That's a good 15-20 degrees above average! However, it does not appear hot enough to break any records for Friday. A very similar pattern in 1983, with a stronger ridge, sent temperatures into the low 100s. Yakima and the Tri-Cities both set record highs at 103!
By late Friday evening/night a southerly flow will develop across the region, increasing our mid level moisture and instability. A weak disturbance in this flow could produce a few stray showers. Saturday still looks hot with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and it will feel a bit muggy. A much stronger upper level system arrives Saturday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that develop Saturday could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning.
Much cooler and dry Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunny and a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.