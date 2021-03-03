Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s-near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
High pressure will keep us dry through Friday. During the same time a trough will deepen in the eastern Pacific increasing our southwesterly flow and producing breezy winds Friday ahead of an approaching front. This should result in near record highs Friday as temperatures climb into the mid 60s-near 70! The front swings through the region Friday night/Saturday morning with Mountain rain/snow showers, breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a stray shower Saturday. Mainly dry and seasonable for Sunday with highs in the low-mid 50s.
The pattern becomes more active with a series of disturbances moving through the region and varying chances of rain showers. Depending on the timing we could see a couple of wet snow flakes overnight/early morning, but no accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.