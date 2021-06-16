Sunny, light wind and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure returns today with a warming trend that will take us into Father's Day weekend and the first day of summer. Temperatures climb Thursday-Sunday into the low-upper 90s and lows in the 50s-60s. Fire danger will increase this weekend as we see rising temperatures, breezy winds (15-20 mph) and low relative humidity. Record heat is possible early next week as we sweat into the triple digits! Yuck!!!