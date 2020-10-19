WORC Program is Gives Free Rides to Work in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR-
The City of Hermiston is teaming up with Hermiston Taxi to give residents free rides to work. Employees in Hermiston can access free transportation to and from work with the West End On Demand Ride Cooperative--or WORC program. This ride service takes employees to their workplaces anywhere in western Umatilla County.
Mark Morgan is the Assistant City Manager in Hermiston, and he says that the free rides will be available through the end of the year. Mark wants to get the word out about the taxi service.
"One thing that we've been doing to get the word out is offering four free punch cards now for riders through the end of December. So that equates to 40 one-way trips to or from work," said Morgan.
Employers need employees and this makes it easier for them to get there. He says a lot of the reason for the service is because Hermiston has lots of shift work in factories, meaning people get off work at different times.
"By using the taxis this gives us the opportunity to serve our employers a lot more easily without having a fixed route bus service that's really inefficient for serving a large amount of people," said Morgan.
Each punch card is good for ten rides. These taxi services can be used in conjunction with other methods like carpooling or buses.
"We know that there are people for whatever reason that don't have a drivers license or they don't have access to a vehicle or whatever those issues are---we hope this makes it easier to connect people with their jobs" said Morgan.
Normally, the rider pays a third of the cost for a punch card up front and the rest is publicly funded. The four free punch cards are funded by state grant dollars.
He says there was a slowdown in ridership during spring and now it's going back up.
"COVID had a major impact on transit systems worldwide and this is no different" said Morgan.
If you want your four free punch cards, come to city hall with proof of employment and a your ID. The punch card will have the address of your employer, allowing you one-way rides to and from work.
"So anybody who comes in and requests those punch cards can get them through the end of the year and they can use them all the way through the spring" said Morgan.