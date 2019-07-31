WASINGTON: The Washington Department of Transportation is awarding transit agencies across the state 10 million dollars to improve their vanpool fleets. The biggest chunk of that money is going to Ben-Franklin Transit in the Tri-Cities.
The Ben-Franklin transit will be getting 120 new vanpools which comes out to 2.5 million dollars.
Since 2001, WSDOT has partnered with transit agencies to reduce the number of cars on the road. Originally, the partnership started with 12 agencied but now included 22. The 2019-2020 state investment is supporting 16 of the 22.
Other agencies involved in the grants are King County Metro receiving 96 new vanpools, Spokane Transit receiving 12 vanpools, and Pierce Transit receiving 42. The total investment will help bring in 420 vanpools across Washington, 10 of which are low-emission plug-in hybrids.
According to WSDOT, On an average work day more than 18,000 commuters ride in more than 3,000 vanpools across Washington.
The goal of this 10 million dollar investment is to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse emission and the number of cars on the road.