Homicide Investigation
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

The Yakima County Coroner's Office tells us, the body has been identified as 34-year-old Adaberto Servantes-Sanchez. 

Yakima County Coroner's Office is investigating the death as a homicide. 

Saturday morning, Yakima Police were called to Chestnut Ave. after a body was found with a gunshot wound. 

The cause of death is still being investigated by the coroner's office at this time.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.