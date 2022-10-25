YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima County Coroner's Office tells us, the body has been identified as 34-year-old Adaberto Servantes-Sanchez.
Yakima County Coroner's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
Saturday morning, Yakima Police were called to Chestnut Ave. after a body was found with a gunshot wound.
The cause of death is still being investigated by the coroner's office at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
