SUNNYSIDE, WASH. - The Sunnyside Community Center testing site located at 1521 S 1st St in Sunnyside will be closed after April 21, 2022.
As Yakima County continues to report a low number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the health district has seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing.
Although the Sunnyside Community Center testing site will be closed after April 21, there is still opportunity to get tested at the Yakima Valley College testing site located at 810 S 14th Ave. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8am3pm.
You can order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government and Washington State Department of Health.
These at-home tests are available every month to households and are a great resource to have available for community members and their families.
Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator, Yakima Health District says, “We are grateful for the staff and partners who have provided invaluable access to COVID-19 testing for the community. The University of Washington is committed to partnering with the Yakima Health District to ensure there is adequate testing available throughout Yakima County."
He says YHD will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity and open a new testing site in the lower valley if a it sees a surge in case numbers.
You can find information about a testing sight near you on the YHD website and order your testing kits here.
