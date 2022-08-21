YAKIMA, Wash.-
Several law enforcement agencies from Yakima will be at the Fred Meyer at 1206 N40th Ave. for a Cop on Top Event.
The event will benefit the Washington Special Olympics. Stop by on Monday the 22nd.
Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office Yakima Police Department and more will be there to meet the community and help raise money.
For those attending, you can take a picture with a cop and if you donate $25 or more, you get the chance to soak a cop with a squirt gun.
Every donation is to help the Washington Special Olympics get back on the ground.
