UPDATE 12-5 8:45 a.m.
SUNNYSIDE, WA - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-car and semi crash on SR 241, four miles north of Sunnyside.
SR 241 remains closed from Sheller Road to milepost 25 at the intersection of SR-24.
--------------------------
SUNNYSIDE, WA - A multi-car and semi-truck collision closed SR 241 Wednesday morning.
A semi and two passenger cars were involved in the collision near milepost 14 around 6:00 a.m. At this time, SR 241 is closed from mile post 9 near Sheller Road up to the intersection of SR 24.
There is no alternate route and the estimated time to reopen the highway is unknown.
Washington State Department Of Transportation and Washington State Patrol are on scene.