UNION GAP, WA - During a press conference on Thursday the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management (YVOEM) gave an update on the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide.
They also mentioned new work that is set to begin next week near the landslide.
YVOEM says the movement of the landslide has been decreasing since April.
"The most recent surveys indicate that the fastest moving point is about .85 feet per week and the slowest moving point is .20 feet per week," said Horace Ward, Senior Emergency Planner at YVOEM.
Ward says next week new equipment is set to be installed, "There is going to be some work being completed near the landslide. Colombia Asphalt has hired a contractor that's going to be doing some drilling work."
The work will continue until the first week of January.
The Department of Natural Resources is on board and Ward says the goal is to, "They hope to accomplish with this work, getting some samples, and installing some new instruments that are going to supplement the other instruments that are already in place."
Ward also says the work that will be done will not impact the landslide.
"The Department of Natural Resources does not believe that this work will impact the landslide due to the small size of the boreholes, they will be a few inches in diameter, and they will not be directly on the landslide," said Ward.
The Department of Transportation also says the work will not impact traffic on Interstate 82.