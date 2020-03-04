Yakima town hall speaker series

YAKIMA, WA - In a Yakima Town Hall Wednesday, speakers shared how each generation has impacted the world of business.
Chuck Underwood, is known as one of six people who created the idea of generational study. Back in the eighties Chuck was investigating the idea of how being in a generation can impact how you work and go about your life.
He spent 15 years working on this investigation and it wasn't until the nineties that companies actually started noticing.
"What we now know is that everyone needs to understand generational dynamics because those generational dynamics penetrate every single human interaction that we have in the work place, in the market place," said Chuck.
now writes books and does generational research for his client on how they can better their marketing skills.