Cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers for the Columbia Basin and rain/snow mix possible in the Yakima Valley. Overnight lows in the 20’s and 30s. Tomorrow a break between systems sunshine and temps in the 30s and 40s. Clouds move in Tuesday night and breezy winds develop as our next system moves in from the west bringing a chance of snow for both the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin into Wednesday the precipitation will begin as snow then changing to rain in the afternoon snow accumulations will be less than an inch. Another big snow maker hits the mountains this weekend.
Yakima & Tri-Cities Looking For 1st Snow of The Season!
