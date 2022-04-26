Yakima Union Gospel Mission offering rides back to shelter every night

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Union Gospel Mission is not serving as many people as it did pre-pandemic. We are only serving about 70 percent, and we want to be serving 100 percent said CEO, Mike Johnson.
To help more people, the outreach team offers rides back to the shelter seven days a week. They also give sandwiches, coffee and socks to everyone they meet.
"There's nothing in it for us other than seeing people come out of homeless and into wholeness," said outreach manager, Heather Simmons.
Simmons said she goes where she knows a lot of people congregate, like North First Street and North Naches Avenue.
A lot of people know her by name and hug her when they see her.
And many of them rely on her and the mission for their meal that day.
DJ, living on North Naches Avenue, has been kicked out of shelters and denied motel rooms time after time.
"We have no food without the mission, some people go shop-lifting just to get money to get food," said DJ.
Simmons advocates for DJ to stay at the shelter. DJ told her he would soon and shook on it.
"It's everything to show up and say like, 'you matter,' and to be able to look someone in the eye and say, 'you deserve so much better than this,'" said Simmons.
Simmons said she usually only takes one person back to the shelter with her every night.
"We ask every single person, every single night even if they've said no a billion times," said Simmons.
Sometimes, the people who are the least expected to want help say yes, said Simmons. She said she loves seeing how far someone can come with just love, trust and prayer.
