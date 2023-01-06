YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Library system has dropped the late fines within their libraries and all previous balances have been erased. The new change kicked into action on the first of the year.
The library joins a growing trend across the nation in dropping late fines to encourage more of their community to come in. YVL’s research showed thousands of accounts with outstanding balances within their system. Many of those accounts showed as inactive, which Executive Director Candelaria Mendoza believes to be because of their balance.
“With our research, we kinda determined that it was creating a barrier,” said Candelaria. “We had a lot of accounts being blocked. We weren’t seeing activity. We don’t want it to be the reason somebody isn’t coming to use us to get the books, to get the resources they need.”
The library's old system had charged 10 cents per day that the book was late. With their new policies, books that are out for over 14 days late will have the account blocked until the return. Replacement fees for missing and damaged books are still in order.
In just a few days since the change, Candelaria has already seen the policy help the community.
She tells of a story of a mother who came to a library yesterday to return a long overdue book. Crumpled in her hand was her hard-earned money she was ready to turn over to the library.
“You could kinda tell it was going to be a stressful situation for her,” Mendoza said. “The staff was able to let her know that she wasn’t being charged for the overdue fines.”
Mendoza also said the other was “super relieved and excited” and was moved to tears over the news.
The library tries to make themself as approachable and supportive as they can for their community.
“The library, we want to be open and as easily accessible as possible,” said Mendoza.
