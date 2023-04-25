Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the roadway in the Brentwood area. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter. Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of new potholes caused by recent storms. City authorities say more than 17,000 potholes have been filled since Dec. 30.