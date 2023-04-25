YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima will begin asphalt work on South 1st Street starting on April 26th. The project will span from Pacific Avenue and Arlington Street.
The work will run through Friday, April 28 with crews working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Roads will be limited to one lane in the work area and delays are expected. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible.
Homes and businesses in the area will be open as much as possible with emergency vehicles allowed to pass through.
The timeline is subject to change for weather, equipment or emergency issues and could impact trash collection in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.