KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -- The number of cars stolen in the state went up 99% from just one year ago, according to the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs (WASPC). A handful of Ford Super Duty pick-up trucks were stolen in just one month, said the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Inspector, Chris Whitsett.
Those old F250, F350 and F450s can be easier to break into, are built to last and thieves can use them to tow and steal trailers, said Inspector Whitsett.
"Two weeks ago it was catalytic converters, now it's the pick-up trucks, so it's always something, which is too bad," said a 1999 F250 owner, Diana Tasker.
Inspector Whitsett said he recommends truck owners install additional locking mechanisms.
"It's too bad that we have to spend more money to keep our vehicles secure from people who choose to prey on working people," said Tasker.
Inspector Whitsett said it's important drivers always lock their trucks, park in a well-lit area and never leave valuables inside.
He said he believes more than one person is stealing these trucks.
"We take it personally when people violate our community when they try to tear at the fabric of people's security and prosperity here," said Inspector Whitsett. "That's not okay and we want to stop it."
Tasker said she uses her truck to transport livestock on her farm.
"It's done well by us, can't do it with a van or a car," said Tasker.
If anyone has information about these or other vehicle thefts, please contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and provide your information for Deputy Ross or Deputy Johnston.
