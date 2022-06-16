TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Heritage University congratulated 25 incoming freshmen for getting full-ride scholarships to follow their dreams on behalf of the university. Each student got a big check and celebrated with family at the scholarship banquet Thursday night.
Ashley Zarco, a Wapato High School graduate, said her scholarship will give her family much-needed financial relief as both of her parents are migrant workers.
"It only comes once in a lifetime," said Zarco, "opportunity just doesn't happen every day and I was lucky enough to get it."
Zarco said she thanks her mom for motivating her to become a college education Mexican-American woman.
"To show the world that women are just as educated as men and we have as many resources and values as anybody else," said Zarco.
Zarco was awarded the Sinegal Family Foundation scholarship for writing an essay about the importance of education. She said she'll have the credentials to do anything she wants in life.
Zarco said she plans to study history and ethnic studies in society at the main campus in Toppenish.
Zarco said her scholarship helps her pay for textbooks so she can focus more on classes.
Students got either a Soar, Act Six, Moccasin Lake Foundation or Sinegal Family Foundation scholarship.
