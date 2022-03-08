500 Coats were donated to an elementary school in Yakima from Operation Warm and Cooper Kupp

YAKIMA, WA - From winning Super Bowl MVP to winning over children's hearts, Cooper Kupp continues to make a difference on and off the field.
Kupp along with Operation Warm donated 500 coats to Barge-Lincoln Elementary School in Yakima.
Not every family has the benefit of having warm coats for every family member and that's why Operation Warm, who provides brand-new winter coats to children in need wanted to help out.
"We're just really excited to have this opportunity to provide students with a warm coat that will provide them with the confidence to come to school," Edgardo De la Torre, Student and Community Advocate for Barge-Lincoln Elementary School.
Kupp's 8th grade drama teacher said this isn't the first time he has given back to the community he grew up in.
"It really made me feel good to know that you know he still even after that fame, he still leads with his heart," said Kristin Wood, Behavior and MTSS Interventionist at Barge-Lincoln Elementary School. "He still wants to make that contribution to the community."
Many of the staff said the donation of the coats was a real need for students, especially if they walk to school.
"It was a necessary thing. One of the situations that we see is that, we see sometimes some of our students, they need a coat and they probably don't feel comfortable coming to school without a coat," said De la Torre. "So this is like a huge impact on our students because they're going to be able to come to school ready to learn."
Operation warm says they provide warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need.
"I know that a lot of students and families struggle, especially in our area," said Natalie Tinajero, Student and Family Liaison for Barge-Lincoln Elementary School.
One of the third-grade students said he was looking forward to a new coat.
"Because my old ones were all ripped up," said Kekoa Johnson, a third-grader at Barge-Lincoln Elementary School. "Because most of the coats that you can't really afford are too expensive so you can't afford that much coats."
Many of the students want to thank Cooper Kupp for helping out with the donation.
Barge-Lincoln elementary school said people can always make donations in the front office or contact Edgardo De la Torre, Student and Community Advocate, or Natalie Tinajero, Student and Family Liaison.
edgardod@ciscentralwa.org 509.573.5200 ext. 5265
